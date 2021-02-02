Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 8,885 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after purchasing an additional 468,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 178,816 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,032,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 587,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,091. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

