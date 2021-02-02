Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 3.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. 33,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

