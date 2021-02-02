Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $24.78 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 87,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.10. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

