Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,715. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

