Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $9.95 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 88,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 286,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 96,011 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,767. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

