Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for 2.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $27,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 52,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

