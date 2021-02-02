Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 14.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 121.6% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,223. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

