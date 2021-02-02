Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 439 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.