Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 266 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,186,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,138,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 87,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. 12,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,443. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

