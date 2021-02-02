Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 370 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after buying an additional 1,057,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

