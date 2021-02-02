Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 763 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $245.06. 36,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,823. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

