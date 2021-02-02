Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.85. 87,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.