Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.74. 45,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

