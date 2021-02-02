Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.77. 169,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,495. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $250.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.