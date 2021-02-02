Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,070,000.

PFM traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

