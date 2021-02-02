Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 221.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 124,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. 4,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,452. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

