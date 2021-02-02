Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 661.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 45,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 299,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

