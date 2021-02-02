Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SCHB traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.86. 7,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

