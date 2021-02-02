Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 18,112 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 325,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 493.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,447 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,039.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 161,455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 940.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,244.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 135,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.00. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.71. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $74.96.

