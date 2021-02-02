Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. 58,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

