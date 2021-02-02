Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.15.

GWO opened at C$29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 21.55 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.92. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.88 and a 1-year high of C$35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1068135 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$627,338.25. Also, Director James Mahase Singh bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,345.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

