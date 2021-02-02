Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Jay P. Cahalan Buys 1,150 Shares of Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,150 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $28,140.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,437.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GCBC opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

