GreenPower Market Capitalization Achieves $104.71 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. GreenPower has a total market cap of $104.71 million and $16,543.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenPower coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GreenPower has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GreenPower alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00048474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00144214 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00250754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00062936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00037809 BTC.

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

GreenPower can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenPower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.