Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Velodyne Lidar comprises about 1.1% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,266. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

