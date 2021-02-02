Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $351.00. 58,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,364. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $354.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

