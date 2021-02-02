Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Microchip Technology makes up 1.0% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

MCHP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.60. 21,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,256. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

