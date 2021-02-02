Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,150 Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 67,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

In related news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,053,051.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,614.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,520,301 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

