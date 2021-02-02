Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,157 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Materialise by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. 12,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -851.63 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $82.25.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

