Grubhub (GRUB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

GRUB stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

In other Grubhub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $29,854.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,854.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,974 shares of company stock worth $1,100,454. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

