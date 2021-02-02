Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFED stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

