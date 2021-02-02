Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 109,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIFI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $54.87 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

