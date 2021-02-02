GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 3,950 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 106,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 625,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 220,415 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,463,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

