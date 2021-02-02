GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKH. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,578.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

JKH opened at $388.56 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $402.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.01.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

