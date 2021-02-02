GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.