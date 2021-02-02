GWM Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Teradata by 863.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 351,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after buying an additional 247,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 47.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after buying an additional 223,290 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Teradata by 37.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 11.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 79,996 shares during the period.

NYSE:TDC opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $757,577. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

