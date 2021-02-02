GWM Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average of $143.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

