GWM Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

