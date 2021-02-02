GWM Advisors LLC Invests $716,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 651,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 287,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 166,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 124,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

