GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 6,354 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $77.12.

