GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.51. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

