GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 135,046 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 5,012 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $276,361.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 870,739 shares of company stock worth $46,605,928. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

