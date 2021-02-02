Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HMCTF remained flat at $$4.60 during trading on Tuesday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling, and passenger services.

