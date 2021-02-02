Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,140.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,140.71 ($27.97).

HLMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Halma plc (HLMA.L) stock opened at GBX 2,527.93 ($33.03) on Friday. Halma plc has a one year low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a one year high of GBX 2,637 ($34.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,501.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,359.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total transaction of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

Halma plc (HLMA.L) Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

