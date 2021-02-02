Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 300,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 969% from the average daily volume of 28,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68.

Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.19 million during the quarter.

Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) Company Profile (CVE:HMT)

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in real assets in Canada. The company's property portfolio includes commercial, forest, and residential properties. It also invests in securities of companies holding property, and energy and infrastructure assets. As of December 31, 2019, the company holds an interest in four heritage commercial buildings, and the ground and second floor premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

