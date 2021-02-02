Handshake Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Handshake has a total market cap of $42.72 million and $1.36 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,034.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.97 or 0.04229236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00421967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.39 or 0.01211040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00504196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00425884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00263367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 352,512,173 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.