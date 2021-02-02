Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $746.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

