HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HONE. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.87 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $634.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 145,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 326.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 103,621 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 78,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

