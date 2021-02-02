HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.80 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00147187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00258005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00065323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037531 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io.

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

