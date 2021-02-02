Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (HL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) will be releasing its Interim earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

LON HL traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,708.50 ($22.32). 1,555,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market cap of £8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,612.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,638.26. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

