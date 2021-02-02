Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.68), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Argus increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

